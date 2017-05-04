School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 108

Regular Meeting minutes

March 20, 2017

The meeting was called to order by Chair Latzig at 5PM with all members present. Others in attendance included: A. Franck, T. Erickson, R Erpenbach, M. Daugs, W. Degler, S. Hammers, A. Keaveny, T. Karstens-Breitzman, B. Isles, A.Gruenewald.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Member Schug read District 108 Proud of us aloud.

Agenda, February 28, 2017 Minutes and Consent Agenda received unanimous approval.

Brian Isles and Anthony Keaveny addressed the board.

Student Council, report was given by T. Erickson.

Elementary School report was given by M. Daugs

Middle School report was given by R. Erpenbach

High School report was given by T. Erickson

Motion passed 7-0 to recognize and accept the following donations:

a) $600.00 from NYA Lions to Elementary Student Council (Kindles for read-a-thon)

b) $315.00 from John P Wire to Band

c) $2,000.00 from the Boosters for Speed and Agility

d) $5,000.00 from VFW for Baseball

e) $1,032.00 from NYA Ins for Player Benches at the Elem Ball Fields.

f) $2,500.00 from Emerson to Robotics

The following motions passed 7-0:

Accept Resolution Relating to Non-renewal of Teaching Contract.

Accept Brian Corlett as the Official with Authority to authorize user access to MDE secure websites.

Accept the Resignation of Alexis Jones as Assistant Varsity Track Coach

Accept extra-curricular assignments

Board Re-Visited US Solar Proposal; Unanimous decision not to sign a contract with them at this time.

Board designated a committee to develop Superintendent Evaluation for upcoming years.

Board Reports: Member Schug had a board report.

The next Board meeting was confirmed for April 24, 2017 @ 6PM, Hamburg Community Center.

There was a Round Table discussion.

Meeting was adjourned at 5:53 PM. (The preceding is a summary of the Minutes which are available in the District Office, 531 Morse St., NYA, MN 55368.)

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

May 4, 2017

681645