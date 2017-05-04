Task force urges seniors to get moving

By Staff Reports Seniors take part in Silver Sneakers classes at Safari Island. (Submitted photo)

In coordination with Older American Month in May, the All’s Well Waconia task force is urging area seniors to get active.

‘’Waconia Active Aging Month’ is an initiative created by a sub-committee of the All’s Well Waconia task force,” said committee chair Michelle Gray. “This task force consists of a group of community leaders who share ideas to encourage Waconia-area residents of all ages to form and sustain active living and healthy eating habits.”

Throughout May, the task force will be hosting numerous speakers and presentations at locations, facilities and businesses around the community. The slate of events includes fitness classes through the senior fitness program at Safari Island. Safari Island will host daily Silver Sneaker fitness classes throughout the month of May, Monday through Saturday.

“Our Active Aging Committee has been meeting since September to organize a wide variety of events, presentations, as well as free fitness classes. We plan to celebrate May by featuring a full month of local level wellness events to promote taking personal responsibility for one’s health as we age… be it physically, socially, mentally or financially,” Gray said. “Local businesses participating in the month’s events include Ridgeview Medical Center, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia Library, Safari Island, Auburn Manor, Westview Acres, Thrivent Financial, Encore Adult Day Services and the Waconia Area Senior Center.”

One presentation focused more on entertainment than fitness is just around the corner. On Tuesday, May 9, the task force will present The Comedy and Magic of Robert & Lynn Halbrook.

“Their magic show is specifically designed for adult and senior audiences,” Gray said. “It is filled with clean humor as well as audience participation and interaction. This free event is cosponsored by the Friends of the Waconia Library and will be hosted at Westview Acres on Tuesday, May 9 from 7 -8 p.m.”

Later this month, Ridgeview Medical Center will host guest speaker Dick Edwards, an author and retired Mayo Clinic eldercare specialist. Edwards will discuss his book “Mom, Dad … Can We Talk? Insight and Perspectives to Help Us Do What’s Best for Our Aging Parents.”

“The book has sold over 5,000 copies,” Gray said. “It speaks clearly to the 70 million- plus Sandwich Generation Boomers who are dealing with the issues and concerns of their aging parents.”

This free presentation will be held in the Ridgeview Medical Center Auditorium on Tuesday, May 30 from 6-7 p.m.

For more information on Waconia Active Aging Month, visit waconiaseniorcenter.wixsite.com or safariislandcommunitycenter.com/activeaging.