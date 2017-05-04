The family of Nathan Donald Dammann of Hamburg, MN would like to thank everyone for their support during the loss of our father, son, brother and uncle. Thank you to family, friends and neighbors who brought food to our homes, sent flowers, memorials, kind words and gave your time to help us. We appreciate all the support from the congregation and students from Emanuel Lutheran Church, Mayer Lutheran and Central High Schools. Your generosity is amazing!

Special thank you to Pastor Don Andrix for his continued guidance. Also, to those that helped us at the funeral including John Trocke and Johnson Funeral Home, organist Cheryl Andrix, violinist Jim Saliny and the Emanuel Ladies Aid for serving the lunch.

We know he is missed by many. May you find comfort and peace in his memory.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5

God’s blessing to you,

Chauntaya and Felesha Dammann

Don and Darlene Dammann

Vance, Jill and Sydney Huwe