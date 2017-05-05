Central softball defeats HLWW

By Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

In their lone game of the week due to rain and weather postponements, the Central softball team defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at home last Tuesday, 8-5.

Head coach Jon Lambrecht said the weather conditions almost forced the cancellation of the game, but it went on as scheduled.

“I felt as we could win it but it was bad,” he said. “Those conditions were cold and rainy. If you were a duck, you were in heaven”

Central opened up a 5-1 lead early, before going ahead 8-1 in the later innings before HLWW threatened with four runs in the seventh inning.

Offensively, Sadie Erickson went 4-for-4 with three stolen bases, a run scored and a RBI, while Abby Mackenthun went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Jayden Fritz went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Sam Miller added a double and two RBIs, Leah Crown went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Anna Mackenthun added a run and a RBI and Auna Hallquist went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI.

Hallquist threw the complete game, limiting the Lakers until the final inning, when the Raiders committed an error to start the inning and Howard Lake took advantage with several hits before leaving two runners on.

“(Auna) pitches well when she gets ahead and she did that and used her defense,” said Lambrecht. “We played excellent defense up until things got wet towards the end.”

Next Up

The Raiders (8-2, 3-1) next hosted Sibley East on May 2, before traveling to Belle Plaine for a doubleheader on May 4 and hosting Sibley East on May 5 in a make-up game. They then host Litchfield on May 8, travel to LeSueur-Henderson on May 9 and host Tri-City United on May 11.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.