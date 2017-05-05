Evelyn E. Nickle, age 96, of Waconia, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Castle Ridge Care Center in Eden Prairie.

Memorial Service Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia; gathering of family and friends 1 hour prior to the service; interment Pioneer Cemetery in Chanhassen.

Evelyn was born on July 7, 1920 in Waverly the daughter of Carl and Ida (Bodine) Olson. Evelyn started out working at Northwest Airlines as a stewardess for nine years. She held top security clearance positions at Honeywell in their aerospace division. Evelyn retired from Honeywell in 1987. She owned and managed Tonka Landscaping with her husband Stanley. Evelyn handled all the bookkeeping and payroll duties then went to work second shift at Honeywell.

She loved gadening and her animals. Evelyn was a very generous and big hearted person.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Stanley; parents Carl and Ida Olson; brothers Russell and Martin Olson; sister Joyce Olson.

Evelyn is survived by her loving family: daughters Penny Utecht of Victoria, Sherry (Roger) Ritten of Victoria; grandson Zachery Utecht; granddaughter Taylor Utecht; other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior.

