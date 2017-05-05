Lakers prepare for season opener

The Waconia Lakers baseball team is returning to the field this month, hoping a new ballpark and recent successes will make the Lakers games an event for families in town.

“We hope the grandstand and our team’s success over the past few years will bring a larger hometown crowd where families can bring their kids to watch baseball during the summer,” Ronnie Olson said.

The Lakers are coming off of a string of state tournament appearances and will now play in front of a newly-built grandstand. The grandstand can serve more than 400 fans with amenities including a concession stand, ADA compliant restrooms and a new press box. Seating includes Metrodome seats, bleacher-style seating and plaza patio areas. On both sides of the grandstand there is a plaza space for viewing the game over the dugouts and mingling with friends.

The Lakers are often led by strong pitching and nothing changes this year.

“Our strength should be our pitching depth,” Olson said. “We are built for a long season and if our bats can stay consistent we think we can have another successful year.”

The Lakers are adding to their schedule this year, which should be a benefit to fans.

“We didn’t play as many games last year and we have more on our schedule this year,” Olson said. “Last year we played well but were out-dueled by Maple Lake in a elite pitching match-up. We hope to be able to get to the state tournament again and hope to be able to use our deep pitching staff to go on a run to the championship.”

As always, the future of baseball in Waconia looks bright thanks to efforts at all levels of play.

“Our future of the Lakers looks bright,” Olson said. “Our youth and high school programs are having a lot of success, which will continue to be our resource to keep a successful amateur program. The grandstand should only add to the appeal to play for Waconia.”

That success includes Waconia players who play or are planning to play in college.

“We have Derek Martin coming back from his freshman year at Winona State and will be playing with us full time,” Olson said. “Seniors AJ Friedrich and Dillon Whittacker have each signed to play baseball in the NSIC conference and know they will continue to get better for our future years.”

The Lakers have a few new additions that should add to an already deep squad.

“We have three new additions to our team this year,” Olson said. “Jake Hendricks, who is a senior and is going a solid athlete going to play football at SWSU next year. Sam Schiffman, who has had success at New Germany in prior seasons and at Waconia high school. And Adam Padrnos, a veteran pitcher who moved to Waconia last year and pitched at Concordia Morehead.”

The Crow River Valley League has undergone some changes as of late, moving to a two division structure.

“Our league (CRVL) went back to our two division structure, North and South,” Olson said. “With Norwood still unable to field a team we were down to 14. Then about a month ago, Mayer said they cannot field a team either, so the South will consist of seven teams and the North will have six. The region tournament will be at New Germany with Waconia being the alternate field for night games since we have lights.”