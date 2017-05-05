Royals fall in close game

The Watertown-Mayer softball team went back-and-forth with Belle Plaine April 24, but ultimately came out on the losing end in the 8-7 matchup.

The Royals opened the game with a run in the first inning. Emma Duske led-off with a double, later scoring on a single from Janessa Berrios.

The Tigers answered with four runs in the next two innings, before the Royals bounced back with six runs in the third and fourth innings.

In the third, Vanessa Schreoder, Duske and Emilie Anderson loaded the bases with no outs, leading to RBI’s from both Karly Swanson and Berrios. A third run later crossed the plate on an error.

Again in the fourth, Schreoder, Duske and Anderson loaded the bases, resulting in three more runs. This time around, the three baserunner scored on the same play, when Swanson hit a hard ground ball that led to an error and all three runners scoring.

Through four innings, Watertown-Mayer led 7-4, but a late rally from the Tigers led to a 8-7 Belle Plaine win.

Duske led the Royals with two hits, while Swanson picked up a team-high four RBIs.

After the conference loss, the Royals traveled to Maple Lake, where they lost 8-0.

Carly Graff led the Watertown-Mayer team with two hits and Madelyn Vargo had one.