Crusaders rally to defeat Wolverines

Sibley East built an early 4-1 lead Thursday evening, but a late charge from the Mayer Lutheran softball team doomed the Wolverines. Coach Kris Gustin said it was a good opportunity for the team’s growth, as they had to battle back from adversity.

“Sibley East came ready to player and scored a couple of runs early,” Gustin said. “We haven’t really had to come back from behind.”

The Wolverines scored a pair of runs in both the first and third innings, and while the Crusaders answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of those innings, they still trailed 4-2. Then in the fourth and fifth innings, Mayer Lutheran exploded for eight runs on nine hits, including five extra-base hits.

In the bottom of the fourth, Symone Jopp got on base with a double, but looked as if she would be stranded after a second out. Mayer Lutheran then ripped off five consecutive hits to take control of the game.

Taylor Gabbert drove in the first run of the rally with a double to center, then scored on a single from Mya Chmielewski. Tina Saulsbury and Sophie Flucas then hit back-to-back RBI doubles to keep the run going. A Mallory Kuntz single brought in the final run of the inning, putting the Crusaders up 7-2.

In the fifth, Mayer Lutheran added three more runs, and much like in the fourth inning, the rally started with Jopp on base with two outs.

After a Jopp single, Gabbert doubled to put runners on the corner. Chmielewski then singled, bringing both runners in before Saulsbury plated the 10th run of the game on a single.

Mayer Lutheran tallied 17 hits in the win, led by Chmielewski’s four. Gabbert and Jopp each had three; Saulsbury and Kuntz both had two; Riley Corrigan, Kate Strehlke and Flucas all had one.

Saulsbury picked up the win on the mound, going all seven innings.

Mayer Lutheran 4 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

In the first of two games Saturday against Section opponents, the Crusaders defeated the Falcons in a defensive and pitching duel.

The Crusaders defense was on point all game, limiting ACGC to two hits while committing no errors in a complete-game win from Saulsbury, who struck out nine.

The offense was limited by a strong performance from the Falcons, but came through with a four-run fifth inning.

“We broke through, found some gaps and got on the board,” Gustin said.

Anna Karels led-off with a single, then was joined on base by Gabbert (error) and Chmielewski (single). With the bases loaded, Saulsbury doubled to drive in a pair of runs, Chmielewski scored on a wild pitch and Flucas picked up an RBI on a grounder.

The Crusaders had seven hits in total, with Kuntz leading the way with two.

Mayer Lutheran 2 Maranatha Christian Academy 7

The Crusaders faced a potential No. 1 seed in Maranatha Christian Academy Saturday, falling in a 7-2 game.

“They are very strong defensively and their pitcher throws strikes,” Gustin said of the Mustangs.

While the score seemed lopsided, the game was closer than the final result indicates. A couple of mistakes in the fourth inning led to five runs for the Mustangs, while the Crusaders consistently hit the ball on offense but couldn’t find the gaps.

“We take out of that game that we can be competitive with them,” Gustin said.

Maranatha Christian Academy led 7-0 before the Crusaders got on the board. Mayer Lutheran kept hitting the ball, but found their efforts just shy of results, with four hits leading fielders to the fence nut not going over.