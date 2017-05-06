Waconia golfers win third conference meet

The Waconia boys golf team had a decent week for most teams, but not the usual strong performances expected from the ‘Cats, in part due to the weather.

“The boys had an average week of golf,” coach Don Skerik said. “We started last week at Burl and as usual the weather was terrible. We finished sixth out of 20 teams and our best scores were only in the 80’s not the usual 70’s.”

On Tuesday, the ‘Cats traveled to Hutchinson and played their third conference meet and won by five strokes over the home team. Blake Schuler lead the way with a 37, Connor Glynn and John Fischer had 38’s, Sam Berger a 39, Joe Adams a 40 and Connor Jensen a 46.

On Friday and Saturday, Waconia played in the state preview tournament where only the top 20 teams get invited. On Friday the ‘Cats shot a team score of 313 and Saturday they shot a 317 and finished ninth.

“The tournament was a little different because I could only play five golfers each day not the usual six, so I had rotate some guys around,” Skerik said.

On Friday Connor Glynn was low with a 72, followed by Sam Berger (78), Joe Adams (80), Connor Jensen (83) and John Fischer (84).

On Saturday, Connor Jensen shot a 73, Connor Glynn and Blake Schuler had 81’s, Sam Berger an 82, and Joe Adams an 86.