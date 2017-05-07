Girls golfers compete in conference meet

The Waconia girls golf team started last week with a fourth place finish in a conference meet.

“The scores continue to get better,” coach Daniel Benham said.

Lauren McNulty led the ‘Cats with a 47, followed by Riley Rassman (49), Anna Osterberg (52), Morgan Giesen (54), Brittany McHale (64) and Megan Whitehead (69).

The ‘Cats then went to New Prague April 28, where they took fourth place once again.

“I like how the girls are getting better around the greens,” Benham said. “Now we just need the Minnesota weather to start cooperating so we can get a few more meets in.”

McNulty finished third overall with an 88 and Rassman was seventh with a 92. Giesen scored a 100, Anna Reichenberger a 107, Madi Brandt a 116 and McHale a 125.