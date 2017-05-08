Cherryl D. Braunwarth, age 67 of Norwood Young America, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral service was 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation was all at the church Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. and Monday one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Norwood Young America.

Cherryl Doreen (Stender) Braunwarth was born November 18, 1949 in Watertown, the daughter of Alvin and Viola (Rudloff) Stender. She was baptized and had confirmed her faith at St. John Lutheran Church of Hollywood Township, New Germany. Cherryl was a graduate of the Watertown High School.

On February 7, 1976, Cherryl was united in marriage with James Braunwarth at Ascension Catholic Church in Norwood Young America. This union was blessed with children Anna, James and Matthew. Cherryl had worked at the banks in New Germany and Young America prior to beginning her career in accounts receivable at Flouraware/Entegris. After retirement Cherryl loved having the opportunity to take over daycare duties for her grandchildren. She cherished being a part of their lives.

Cherryl enjoyed crafting, quilting and traveling to all of the quilt shops in the state of Minnesota with her friends and family. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially trips to visit her children. She was active in St. John’s Lutheran Church Bible study groups, its LWML, Altar Guild and had volunteered whenever asked. Daily prayer was very important to Cherryl.

Cherryl was very proud of her children and pushed them to experience in life all that they can. Very devoted to her family, she was always interested in what they were doing.

Cherryl is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Viola Stender; father-in-law and mother-in-law Fredrick and Irene Braunwarth; sister-in-law Judy Braunwarth; brother-in-law LeRoy Brown.

Cherryl is survived by her loving family: husband James Braunwarth of Norwood Young America; daughter and son-in-law Anna and Ryan Strand of Norwood Young America; sons Dr. James C. Braunwarth of Duluth, Matthew Braunwarth and fiancé Glen Querijero of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren Gabrielle, Owen, Patrick and Hailey Strand; brothers and sisters-in-law Harlan and Barbara Stender of New Germany, Milan and LeAnn Stender of Mayer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jeanne and Jerry Kreger of Green Isle, Richard Braunwarth of Norwood Young America, RoseMary Brown of Watertown, John and Linda Braunwarth of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Serving as casket bearers are Gabrielle Strand, Owen Strand, Patrick Strand, Hailey Strand, Michael Stender, Allen Stender, Joseph Brown, Jason Braunwarth.

