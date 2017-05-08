Marion A. Klaseus, age 83 of Waconia, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Emerald Crest in Victoria.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East 1st St.) in Waconia with Father Bennet Tran as celebrant of the Mass; gathering of family and friends Thursday 5-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the Mass at church; interment church cemetery.

Marion was born on October 24, 1933 in New Ulm, the daughter of Edwin and Alice (Ruemke) Wandersee. On December 29, 1956, Marion was united in marriage to Richard Klaseus at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mankato. Marion enjoyed being with her grandchildren and attending their events. She was a volunteer at church doing whatever needed to be done. Some of her hobbies included gardening, golfing and reading. Marion liked traveling with Richard to many different destinations.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband Richard; son Kevin; parents Edwin and Alice Wandersee.

Marion is survived by her loving family: children Steven (Corine) Klaseus of Carver, Ann (Jeff) Renfroe of Victoria, Susan (Scott) Krych of New Prague, Jane Harper of Fircrest, WA; grandchildren David Klaseus and fiancée Chelsea Oliver, Eric Klaseus, Sean Klaseus, Matthew Renfroe, Adam Renfroe, Abby Renfroe, Sydney Krych, Samantha Krych, Emma Harper, Grace Harper; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Janet Wandersee of Austin TX; sister Ruth Dreier of Redwood Falls; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Sister Dominic Klaseus SSND of Mankato, Jean and Jack Burkard of Raleigh, NC; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

