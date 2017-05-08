Virginia M. Bauer, age 84 of Waconia, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Memorial service Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Father Bennet Tran officiating; a gathering of family and friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

Virginia Margaret (Schlechter) Bauer was born on July 5, 1932 in Waconia Township, MN, the daughter of John and Frances (Hartmann) Schlechter. On October 3, 1953, Virginia was united in marriage to Anthony R. Bauer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia.

Virginia loved tending to her flowers and was an accomplished seamstress. She canned pickles, jelly and salsa and also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and making blankets.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Anthony “Tony” Bauer; parents John and Frances Schlechter; sisters Marie Radde and Eleanor King.

Virginia is survived by her loving family: sons Michael (Kari) Bauer of Le Sueur, Thomas (Lori) Bauer of Waconia, Robert (Deborah) Bauer of Montgomery; grandchildren Tara Bauer, Andrew Bauer, Brittany (Cody) Meyers, Reed Bauer, Jonathan Bauer, Sara Bauer; sisters Frances Polski of Shoreview, Jane (Dale) Lafond of Waconia; sisters-in-law Angie Mader of New Auburn, Lois Bauer of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com