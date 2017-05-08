Waconia bats get hot in pair of wins

A few postponements did little to slow down the Waconia softball team when they finally got on the field Friday, as the ‘Cats were hot from the get-go in a 10-0 win over Hutchinson.

Waconia got a big lift from Lyndsey Marquardt, who homered twice in the win, picking up seven RBIs on three hits.

In the first inning, Savannah Drey and Holly Weinberger scored to put Waconia up 2-0. Drey walked before scoring on an error, while Weinberger scored on a single from Ali Christians.

Drey scored again in the third inning to put Waconia up 3-0. The junior doubled to get on base, later scoring on an error after another single from Weinberger moved her over.

A big hit from Marquardt doubled the Waconia lead in the fourth. After Annie Christensen and Abby Gregor each singled to start the inning, Marquardt homered to center field, scoring three runs to extend the lead to 6-0. Marquardt added another run in the fifth, scoring Christians on a single to center.

Marquardt put the finishing touches on the win with her second homer of the game, driving in Taylor Braun and Christensen on another deep shot to center.

Weinberger, Christensen and Gregor each finished with two hits, while Drey, Christians, Molly Dummer, Ellie Hukriede and Jess Grengs all had one to put Waconia’s total at 14.

Christians and Dummer split time on the mound in the shutout, with Christians picking up the win in five innings and Dummer finishing the final two. The two pitchers limited the Tigers to three hits in seven innings.

Waconia 8 St. Paul Academy 2

The Wildcats continued to pour on the runs on Saturday, downing the Spartans 8-2.

Marina Ramirez opened the scoring in the second inning, putting the ball in play in order to bring Hukriede around.

A triple from Weinberger in the third inning led to a pair of runs after Christensen and Marquardt walked to load the bases. A single from Hukriede brought two runs in to put Waconia up 3-0.

Another big hit from Weinberger delivered two more runs, as the sophomore doubled to bring in Grengs and Ramirez.

Weinberger picked up her third hit and third RBI in the sixth, scoring Drey on a single to right field.

Hukriede and Drey scored in the seventh inning on some smart base running, with Hukriede scoring on a double steal and Drey eventually crossing home plate on an error.

Ali Christians picked up the win on the mound, striking out 15 in seven innings while limiting the Spartans to four hits and two runs.