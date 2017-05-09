1 dead in ATV crash

By Staff Reports

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Camden Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 15590 102nd St. just before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8, for a report of a personal injury accident. Upon arriving, deputies found Kevin Lynn Jorgensen, 47, with serious injuries and unresponsive. Deputies and personnel with Norwood Young America Fire and Rescue and Ridgeview paramedics attempted to resuscitate Jorgensen, but were unsuccessful. Jorgensen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jorgensen had been riding on an ATV track built on the property at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s office. Jorgensen was riding alone, and was discovered by family members who summoned first responders. Jorgensen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Personnel from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office gathered relevant evidence at the scene and took custody of Jorgensen’s body.

The case remains under investigation.