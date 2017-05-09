‘Cats win at Marshall

The Waconia track and field team went to Marshall April 24 and came back with wins in both the mens and womens side of the meet. The mens team won with 74 points, with Redwood Valley and Marshall each scoring 56. The womens team won with 84.5 points, followed by Marshall (60.5) and Redwood Valley (41).

Yet another fantastic day on the track for the Waconia track and field team in Marshall, Minn. this past Monday afternoon,” coach Christian Gilbert said. “Both the varsity gals and the guys came away with first place team honors at the meet and most of our individuals posted season PRs. Huge props to our guys team, they are so deep and are competitive in most disciplines throughout the meet. The coaching staff is all smiles when our varsity teams compete and we are always in awe of the talent and attitude within our athletes…going to be a fun season to watch our kids mature and progress throughout the next 6 weeks.”

The Waconia boys won right events at the meet – five individual and three relays.

Caden Turner picked up two of the wins, taking first in both the 110 meter hurdles (15.8 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (40.59, a personal record).

Zach Hennen led a strong showing for Waconia in the 400, where the ‘Cats placed five runners in the top seven. Hennen finished first with a time of 51.13, followed by Max Doty in third (54.74, PR), Jack Kappel in fourth (54.85, PR), Jackson Pfeilsticker (55.21, PR) and Madison Ryskoski (56.67).

Karl Welbes picked up a win in the 800 (2:07.48), with Trygve Capistrant-Kinney in second (2:10.15, PR) and Connor Behrens in fourth (2:15.01, PR).

Adam Ebent led a near sweep in the 1,600,winning the event with a time of 4:46.26. Sawyer Aleckson placed third (4:54.31), Simon Razidlo finished fourth (4:54.35) and Kal McDonough was fifth (4:55.76).

In the 4×100 relay, the team of Graham Jaeger, Kenneth Bloudek, Reis Henriksen and Nolan Hoehn finished first with a time of 45.32. The team of Caden Turner, Karl Welbes, Zach Hennen and Gavin Bush raced to a winning time of 3:35.01 in the 4×400 relay. And in the 4×800, the team of Sawyer Aleckson, Jack Kappel, Bryce Borland and Gavin Bush won with a time of 8:47.71. The Wildcats also placed well in the 4×200, with Carter Kienholz, Max Doty, Graham Jaeger and Nolan Hoehn taking second (1:35.34).

Other top finishers for the Waconia boys – Reis Henriksen, third in the 100 (12.34, PR); Nolan Hoehn, third in the 200 (24.28); Bryce Borland, second in the 3,200 (11:11.39); Zachary Widner, third in the shot put (35 feet, 1 inch, PR); James Burroughs, second in the pole vault (11-0, PR); Morgan Ryskoski, third in the long jump (19-3, PR) and second in the triple jump (40-6, PR).

The Waconia girls won eight events – six individual and two relays.

Danielle Pioske and Molly Reighard tied for first in the 100 with a time of 12.90, edging out teammate Madison Voigt, who finished third (13.44).

Reighard then won the 200 with a time of 26.72, with Voigt in third (27.72).

Jamie Sorenson led a strong showing in the 3,200, winning the race with a time of 12:23.45, while Karli Holm finished second (12:54.24, PR) and Madison Denzer was fourth (13:38.45).

The ‘Cats swept the top three spots in the pole vault, with Haley Bender in first (8-6), Sydney Paulson in second (7-6, PR) and Claire Goloja in third (7-6, PR).

Pioske won the long jump by clearing 17-0 ½, while Acelyn Harried finished first in the triple jump (32-8, PR) and Alexis Carmer was second (32-0).

The 4×200 team of Reighard, Pioske, Voigt and Sydney Zieske won with a time of 1:47.58, while the team of Kaleesa Houston, Mallory Vacek, Shea McCabe and Sorenson won the 4×800 (9:57.19). The ‘Cats took second in the 4×400, as Vacek, Zieske, Sarah Winkels and Maya Lindstrom raced to a time of 4:33.02.

Other top finishers for the Waconia girls – Zieske, fourth in the 400 (1:07.02); McCabe, third in the 800 (2:31.49); Hayley Nielsen, fourth in the 800 (2:40.96, PR); Houston, second in the 1,600 (5:28.16); Lindstrom, third in the 1,600 (5:35.23, PR); Mary Hughes, second in the high jump (4-8, PR); Samantha Hedtke, second in the shot put (36-2) and discus (107-3); Sara Braland, third in the shot put (28-9, PR) and discus (89-0, PR); Julia Christiansen, fourth in the shot put (28-3).

Hamline Elite Meet

The Wildcats also sent several athletes to the Hamline Elite Meet Friday, competing against the best athletes in the state.

Danielle Pioske placed in two individual events, taking second in the 100 (12.52) and fourth in the long jump (17-11). Pioske was also a member of the 4×200 relay team that placed sixth (1:45.13).

Zachary Hennen finished seventh in the 400 (50.63) and Caden Turner was eighth in the 110 hurdles (15.57).