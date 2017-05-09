Central Clay Crushers shoot their way to fifth place

Quincy Gruenhagen

With the first week’s scores in, the Central Clay Crushers trapshooting team is in fifth place in the conference.

Seven of the female trap shooters are in the top 25 of the conference standings with Dana Norman in second place, followed by Lily Schneider, Teagan Dvorak, Samantha Schoenbauer, CaliJo Gutknecht, Jordana Schutte and Tiyler Gratz.

On the boys’ side, Mason Milbrand leads the team in the conference and also is in the top 100 of the state.

Following Milbrand are Carter Clemensen, Wyatt Borst, and Payton Dvorak.

If you are interested in watching the Clay Crushers team compete, please come to the Lester Prairie Sportsmen’s Club Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Athlete Profiles

Quincy Gruenhagen

Parents : Corey and Jenny Gruenhagen

Grade: Sophomore

What are your goals this year?: To improve my scores throughout the year.

What do you like the best about trapshooting?: Standing at a station and practicing my shooting

Other activities: Football, basketball and bowling.

Ben Kamps

Parents: Dean and April Kamps

Grade: Sixth

How many years on the team?: First year

What made you decide to join the team?: I like to shoot and my friends got me into it

What are your goals this year: To get on the 25/25 list.

What do you like the best about trap shooting?: That you get to shoot with friends

Other activities: Basketball