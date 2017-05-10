Crusaders battle in close games

< >

The Mayer Lutheran baseball team lost in a back-and-forth affair with Jordan April 24, ultimately falling 7-5 in the competitive conference matchup.

Three singles in the first inning led to a run for the Crusaders, as Baden Noennig picked up and RBI single after Nick Pallas and Brandon Jilek each reached base on singles.

Jordan came back to take a 4-1 lead, before Mayer Lutheran clawed back to tie the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the fourth, Broke Hoese reached base on an error, leading to a run on a triple from Branden Carlson. Alex Baumann scored the plated the second run of the inning with a single to center, putting the score at 4-3.

After the Hubmen added another run in the fifth, the Crusaders came back to tie the game with two runs in the fifth. Jilek led-off with a double, then scored on a line drive from Noennig. A passed ball later scored Kenson Boelke to even the game.

Though they climbed back into the game, the Crusaders could not find another rally after the Hubmen took a 7-5 lead, losing the conference matchup with Jordan.

Hoese picked up the loss on the mound despite only two earned runs in six innings.

MLHS 5 Sibley East 6

A defensive battle on a cold Thursday afternoon heated up in the final inning, with eight of the 11 runs coming in the seventh.

The Wolverines picked up an early lead with a run in the first inning, before the Crusaders took command with two in the fourth.

With two outs, Hoese and Mitch Johnson put the ball into play, leading to errors from Sibley East. A wild pitch put the runners on second and third, followed by an error on a hit from Baumann scoring Hoese. Pallas then stepped up to the plate, scoring Johnson on a single to give Mayer Lutheran a 2-1 lead.

The Wolverines came alive in the seventh inning, putting five runs across the plate, yet the Crusaders did not give up after the offensive outburst. Mayer Lutheran responded with some runs of their own, yet fell just short of the comeback.

In the lead-off spot, Pallas singled, then moved to third on a double from Matt Menth. A single from Jilek scored the two runners and a single from Matt Binstock kept the rally going. Noennig grounded out, but brought the Crusaders within one by batting Jilek in. Binstock eventually made his way to third, but the tying run was stranded as the Wolverines buckled down.

Pallas led the Crusaders with three hits, while Baumann and Carlson each had two. Menth, Jilek and Binstock each had one.

In a strong outing, Nic Voelker picked up the loss. The senior pitcher went six innings while allowing two hits and two earned runs.

MLHS 1 Glencoe-Silver Lake 5

The Crusaders outhit the Panthers 6-4 Friday, but couldn’t pick up the win.

The lone run came on a single from Hoese, who drove in Matt Binstock after a lead-off double.

Jilek led the team with two hits, while Menth, Binstock and Hoese each had one.