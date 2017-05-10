SENYA golf hits the links with MRC meets

Eli Pulkrabek strikes a shot from the bunker at the Glencoe Country Club last Wednesday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

[email protected]

Sibley East-NYA golf finally got some home action in this past week, faring well at their annual invitational amidst three Minnesota River Conference meets.

LeSueur-Henderson

At the first Minnesota River Conference meet of the season last Tuesday, SENYA finished sixth among the six teams with a score of 220, while host LeSueur-Henderson won the meet with a 184.

Kellen Erpenbach shot a 43 for second place, while Drew Curson carded a 50, Sean Franck shot a 61 and Brice Reierson and Tyler Farniok brought home 66s into the clubhouse. Eli Pulkrabek added a 67.

Home Invitational

SENYA hosted their annual home invitational on Wednesday afternoon with seven teams taking part as New Ulm won the meet with a score of 321, while SENYA was in seventh with 417.

Kellen Erpenbach brought home a 77 for second place, while Drew Curson shot a 102, Tyler Farniok had a 110 and Eli Pulkrabek rounded out the counting scores with a 128. Brice Reierson also shot a 130.

TCU

In the second Minnesota River Conference meet of the season on Thursday, Kellen Erpenbach took home medalist honors with a 38 to highlight efforts for SENYA.

Jordan won the meet with a 175, while SENYA was in sixth with a 240.

Apart from Erpenbach, Brice Reierson shot a 63, Tyler Farniok carded a 69 and Sean Franck had a 70 to round out counting scores. Also, Eli Pulkrabek shot a 72.

Home Meet

In the third Minnesota River Conference meet of the season on Monday at home at Glencoe, SENYA managed to finish in fifth place with a 209, ahead of Mayer Lutheran. Tri-City United won the meet with a score of 178.

Individually, Kellen Erpenbach shot a 47, Drew Curson had a 52, Brice Reierson brought home a 54 and Eli Pulkrabek carded a 56. Also, Tyler Farniok had a 58 and Sean Franck shot a 61 for SENYA.

Next Up

SENYA golf will next travel to a Tri-City United Invitational on Thursday, May 11, before heading to Jordan on May 15.

The Minnesota River Conference meet is set for May 22 at New Prague, with the section meets on May 26 at New Prague and the section finals on June 5.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.