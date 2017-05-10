Waconia track and field team excels at Orono

< >

The Wildcats had 11 event winners on Thursday, including two each from Caden Turner and Samantha Hedtke. Turner won both hurdle events, racing to a time of 40.08 seconds in the 300 meter and a 15.43 in the 110. Hedtke, fresh off of resetting her own school record in the shot put (38 feet, 10 inches), won both throwing events with a toss of 112-9 in the discus and a 36-8 in the shot put.

Danielle Pioske led a strong group of Waconia sprinters in the 100, winning the event with a time of 12.85. Pioske edged out Molly Reighard by 0.03 (12.88) and Madison Voigt finished fifth (13.41).

Maya Lindstrom just edged out Aubrey Mair in the 3,200, as the two teammates went one-two (12:11.67 and 12:14.37).

Three Waconia girls placed in the pole vault, led by Haley Bender in first (9-0). Sydney Paulsen finished seventh (7-6) and Amanda Gluck was eighth (6-6).

Zach Hennen won the 800 with a time of 1:58.86, with Karl Welbes placing third (2:05.85).

Waconia won three relays – the boys 4×200 (1:34.57) and 4×400 (3:34.82), while the girls won the 4×400 (4:13.52).

The Wildcats had six more second-place finishes.

Adam Ebent finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 9:59.02, setting a school record, and Kaleesa Houston was second in the 800 (2:28.59).

Reighard was second in the 200 (26.06), with Voigt in fourth (26.94).

Mary Hughes placed second in the high jump (4-8).

The boys and girls both placed second in the 4×800, recording times of 8:56.26 and 10:30.31 respectively.

Also placing for the girls – Haley Nielsen, seventh in the 400 (1:06.06); Jamie Sorenson, fourth in the 1,600 (5:30.81); Shea McCabe, seventh in the 1,600 ( 5:36.49); Katherine Livermore, third in the 300 hurdles (49.74); Pioske, fourth in the long jump (14-11 ¾); Olivia Grundhofer, fifth in the long jump (14-9 ¾); Acelyn Harried, sixth in the long jump (14-6 ¾) and fifth in the triple jump (32-8); Alexis Carmer, eighth in the triple jump (32-4); and McKenzie Ickert, eighth in the discus (77-7).

Other top finishers for the boys – Maxwell Doty, sixth in the 200 (23.95) and sixth in the triple jump (38-9 1/2); Nolan Hoehn, seventh in the 200 (23.97) and fifth in the long jump (19-4); Gavin Bush, fifth in the 400 (54.47); Jack Kappel, eighth in the 400 (55.58); Kal McDonough, third in the 1,600 (4:43.63); Bryce Borland, sixth in the 1,600 (4:52.21); Connor Behrens, eighth in the 1,600 (4:58.36); Kiefer Servin, eighth in the 110 hurdles (18.24); Eric Groeneveld, fifth in the high jump (5-8); Morgan Ryskoski, sixth in the long jump (18-10) and fifth in the triple jump (39-1); Alex Ebent, seventh in the triple jump (38-7 ½); and James Burroughs, fourth in the pole vault (11-6).