City – CITY OF WACONIA

APRIL 17, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Waconia was called to order by Acting Mayor Kent Bloudek at 6:00 p.m. The following members were present: Kent Bloudek, Marc Carrier, Charles Erickson. Absent: Jim Sanborn, Lynn Ayers.

Staff Present: Susan Arntz, Lane Braaten, Ann Meyerhoff, Mike Melchert, Nicole Meyer, Jackie Schwerm, Craig Eldred.

Visitors: Joseph Pogatchnik III, Todd Hann, Cristine & Jayson Dock, Angie Foss, Dieth Adams, Corey Hansen, Brandon Kolesar, Lance Ziesemer, Gary Hunstiger, Christine Austin-Roehler, Jennifer Kaeding, Rick Havlik, John Nakasone.

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Acting Mayor Sanborn.

The following motions were approved:

Adopt Agenda as amended.

Adopt Resolution 2017-94, Denying the Ordinance Amendment request by the Waconia Landing Home Owners Association.

Adopt Resolution 2017-95, Approving Site Plan and Design Review for the Proposed Office Building at 570 Cherry Dr.

Adopt Consent Agenda as presented.

Adjourn at 6:33 p.m.

/s/Kent Bloudek, Acting Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Ann Meyerhoff, Office Assistant

