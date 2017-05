Transient Merchant Permit

Sydney Havlik of Lularoe Sydney Havlik Mobile Boutique has been issued a Transient Merchant Permit to increase customer base by hosting parties at various resident homes, contingent upon the following: Strict adherence to the rules of Section 590 of the Waconia City Code. Effective May 11, 2017 May 11, 2018.

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

May 11, 2017

684880