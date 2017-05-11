City – CITY OF WATERTOWN

CONDENSED MINUTES

OF THE WATERTOWN CITY COUNCIL

Regular Meeting Minutes

April 11, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a regular meeting of the Watertown City Council was called to order at 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 by Mayor Steve Washburn in the Council Chambers of Watertown City Hall.

Upon Roll Call the following Council Members were present: Steve Washburn, Deborah Everson, Lindsay Guetzkow, Adam Pawelk and Michael Walters. City Staff present: City Administrator Shane Fineran, City Engineer Andrew Budde and Utilities Superintendent Doug Kammerer.

2. Motion to adopt the agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

3. Motion to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0.

5A. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-45 approving low quote of $13,940 from Scenic Sign for dynamic sign at the fire department. Motion carried 5-0.

5B. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-48 granting approval of a variance to allow a reduced front yard setback for a new home. Motion carried 5-0.

5C. Motion to approve the comment letter as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

5E. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-47 approving the Madison Green playground replacement project to MN/Wisconsin Playground. Motion carried 5-0.

5F. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-49 authorizing acquisition of 1 ton pickup and service body. Motion carried 5-0.

5H. Motion to amend Resolution 2017-52 authorizing Phase I of Davincis Wing installation as modified by the site plan presented by the family. Motion carried 5-0. Motion to adopt Resolution 2017-52 authorizing Phase I of Davincis Wing installation as modified by the site plan presented by the family including a tree in honor of former Mayor K.J. McDonald. Motion carried 5-0.

7. Motion to approve the claims roster for 2017 as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

Meeting was adjourned at 9:50 PM

Steve Washburn, Mayor

ATTEST: Shane Fineran

City Administrator

Note: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed in the office of the Clerk- Treasurer during regular business hours.

Published in the

Carver County News

May 11, 2017

686493