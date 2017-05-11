Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 25, 2007

MORTGAGOR: David J. Becker and Jody A. Becker, husband and wife.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 13, 2007 Carver County Recorder, Document No. A474633.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: M&T Bank. Dated May 9, 2014 Recorded May 22, 2014, as Document No. A594345.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

100039032134145586

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:

Quicken Loans Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 935 Barnes Lake Drive, Norwood Young America, MN 55397

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 58.6520880

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 6, Block 24, The Preserve 3rd Addition, Carver County, Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carver

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $364,800.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$423,836.65

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: 606 East 4th Street, Chaska, MN 55318

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within five (5) weeks from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives pursuant to prior mortgagor postponement under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on July 28, 2017, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: May 3, 2017

M&T Bank

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

37 – 16-001194 FC1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

