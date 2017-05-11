Ordinances – CITY OF ST. BONIFACIUS

SUMMARY OF

ADOPTING ORDINANCE

AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A CODE OF ORDINANCES FOR THE CITY OF ST. BONIFACIUS REVISING, AMENDING, RESTATING, CODIFYING AND COMPILING CERTAIN EXISTING GENERAL ORDINANCES OF THE POLITICAL SUBDIVISION DEALING WITH SUBJECTS EMBRACED IN SUCH CODE OF ORDINANCES, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

Section 1. The general ordinances of the Political Subdivision as revised, amended, restated, codified, and compiled in book form are hereby adopted as and shall constitute the Code of Ordinances of the City of St. Bonifacius/Minnesota.

Section 2. Such Code of Ordinances as adopted in Section 1 shall consist of the following Titles:

Title I: General Provisions

Title III: Administration

Title V: Public Works

Title VII: Traffic Code

Title IX: General Regulations Title XI: Business Regulations

Title XIII: General Offenses

Title XV: Land Usage

Section 3. All prior ordinances pertaining to the subjects treated in such Code of Ordinances shall be deemed repealed from and after the effective date of this ordinance except as they are included and reordained in whole or in part in such Code; provided, such repeal shall not affect any offense committed or penalty incurred or any right established prior to the effective date of this ordinance, nor shall such repeal affect the provisions of ordinances levying taxes, appropriating money, annexing or detaching territory, establishing franchises, or granting special rights to certain persons, authorizing public improvements, authorizing the issuance of bonds or borrowing of money, authorizing the purchase or sale of real or personal property, granting or accepting easements, plat or dedication of land to public use, vacating or setting the boundaries of streets or other public places; nor shall such repeal affect any other ordinance of a temporary or special nature or pertaining to subjects not contained in or covered by the Code.

Section 4. Such Code shall be deemed published as of the day of its adoption and approval by the Legislative Authority and the Clerk of the Political Subdivision is hereby authorized and ordered to file a copy of such Code of Ordinances in the Office of the Clerk.

Section 5. Such Code shall be in full force and effect as provided in Section 6, and such Code shall be presumptive evidence in all courts and places of the ordinance and all provisions, sections, penalties and regulations therein contained and of the date of passage, and that the same is properly signed, attested, recorded, and approved and that any public hearings and notices thereof as required by law have been given.

Section 6. This ordinance is declared to be an emergency measure necessary for the immediate preservation of the peace, health, safety and general welfare of the people of this municipality, and shall take effect at the earliest date provided by law.

PASSED AND ADOPTED by the Legislative Authority of the Political Subdivision on this 3rd day of May, 2017.

This is only a summary of the Ordinance. Document can be fully reviewed at the City Office

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

May 11, 2017

