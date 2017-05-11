Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-51

In Re: Estate of

Nathan Dammann, a/k/a

Nathan D. Dammann,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 6, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Chaska, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Jill Huwe, whose address is 16125 Dutoit Road, Carver, MN 55315, as personal representative of the decedents estate in a supervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 26, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Janet L. Barke Cain

Judge of District Court

Dated: May 3, 2017

By: /s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma

Court Administrator

GAVIN, WINTERS, DONLEY & OSTLUND, LTD.

Mark W. Ostlund

MN# 395238

1017 Hennepin Avenue N

Glencoe, MN 55336

Telephone: 320-864-5142

Facsimile: 320-864-5146

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

May 11, 18, 2017

685539