Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 10-PR-17-55
Estate of
Chester Charles Kraus,
also known as Chester C. Kraus,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Lorna M. Kraus, whose address is 9570 Timberwood Road, Chaska, MN, 55318 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: May 3, 2017
/s/ Lisa Shaver,
Deputy Registrar
/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Charles W. Hollenhorst
Judicia Law Group PLLC
2641 Stone Arch Road
Wayzata, MN 55391
Attorney License No: 286151
Telephone: (952) 855-9618
Published in the
Carver County News
May 11, 18, 2017
686125