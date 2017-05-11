Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 10-PR-17-55

Estate of

Chester Charles Kraus,

also known as Chester C. Kraus,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Lorna M. Kraus, whose address is 9570 Timberwood Road, Chaska, MN, 55318 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: May 3, 2017

/s/ Lisa Shaver,

Deputy Registrar

/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Charles W. Hollenhorst

Judicia Law Group PLLC

2641 Stone Arch Road

Wayzata, MN 55391

Attorney License No: 286151

Telephone: (952) 855-9618

[email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

May 11, 18, 2017

686125