Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-47

In Re: Estate of

Diane R. Bleichner,

Decedent

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated January 23, 2015. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Michael J. Bleichner, whose address is 542 Devonshire Drive, Norwood Young America, Minnesota 55397, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: April 26, 2017

/s/ Lisa Shaver,

Deputy Registrar

/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma

GAVIN, WINTERS, DONLEY & OSTLUND, LTD.

Michael M. Gavin

MN# 33832

1017 Hennepin Avenue N.

Glencoe, MN 55336

Telephone: (320) 864-5142

Facsimile: (320) 864-5146

[email protected]

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

May 11, 18, 2017

685954