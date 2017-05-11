Royals win with walk off

The Watertown-Mayer baseball team had all facets of the game going well in a 10-0 win over Upsala May 8.

“We played really well today,” captain Drew Thibault said. “I think that we finally put it all together and and got the job done.”

The Royals rode a strong pitching performance and utilized a good defensive effort as well as hot bats to pick up the win.

“Like all our games to this point, we got great pitching and played good defense,” coach Justin Stohs said. “The difference is we got key hits with guys in scoring position. The scoring started off with Trae Berhow’s first career homeroom in the second inning. From then on, all our bats got hot. Nine different guys got hits and six guys got RBIs. It was truly a team effort.”

Jadrien Keavy picked up the win in four innings

“He did awesome,” Thibault said. “Stellar job on the mound today.”

Keavy limited the Patriots to just one hit while picking up eight strikeouts.

“Jadrien Keavy pitched his best game of the year and got the win,” Stohs said. “He was very aggressive in the zone and recorded eight strike outs.”

While there was little doubt that the Royals would win, there was still a little tension in the air as the Royals were one run away from ending the game early four innings into the game. After runners in scoring position were stranded in the previous two innings, Joey Berkland delivered the game-ending RBI with two outs in the sixth inning and was promptly mobbed by teammates in celebration.

“It felt really good to get that 10th run,” Thibault said. “First time we 10-runned anyone this season.”

Jack Zellman led the Royals at the plate with three hits, while Thibault and Ben Theisen each had two. Nic Nolan, Nolan Anderson, Trae Berhow, Ben Clifford, Keavy and Berkland all had one.

Chase Neumann pitched two innings in relief, picking up five strikeouts while allowing only one hit.

Watertown-Mayer 0 Glencoe-Silver Lake 3

The Royals had a good performance on the mound from Keavy at Glencoe-Silver Lake, but could not pick up the runs to support him in a 3-0 loss May 2.

“Another tough loss for the Royals against a quality team in Glencoe-Silver Lake,” Stohs said. “Jadrien Keavy pitched well and good defense was played behind him, but in the end we were unable to get any runs across the board. We got runners in scoring position in three innings but came up short each time.”

Watertown-Mayer got hits from Keavy, Nolan, Neumann, Berhow and Ethan McCleary in the loss.

The Royals picked up another loss, but they seem to be heading in the right direction as the season gets busy in the coming weeks.

“I can see the improvement we are making each game and as the season gets busy the next couple weeks, I am confident we can come up with the big hits and get some wins for these guys.” Stohs said.