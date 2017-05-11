Softball wins key MRC games

Strong defense, hitting and pitching, like the complete-game shutout by Auna Hallquist in a 5-0 win over Sibley East last Tuesday, helped Central seize control of the Minnesota River Conference with a 5-0 week. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

Closing in on a Minnesota River Conference title, the Central softball team went 5-0 this past week with four wins against conference foes.

With the wins, Central is at 7-1 in the MRC as of Monday’s games, edging out Mayer Lutheran at 6-1 and Belle Plaine at 4-2.

Sibley East

Timely hitting and solid pitching proved to be the difference for Central softball in their home win over Sibley East last Tuesday, 5-0.

After going scoreless in the first inning as the away team in a rescheduled game, the Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the second as Jayden Fritz was hit by a pitch with one out, took second on a groundout and then reached third on a single by Madi Johnson. A steal then led to an error by the catcher, leading to a run, and Abby Mackenthun followed with a 2-out RBI single to plate Johnson.

“(Head coach Jon) Lambrecht always tells us with two outs you have to do what you got to do,” said Mackenthun, who has adjusted batting leadoff in recent games for Central. “It’s a little nerve-wracking at first but I’ve gotten used to it over a couple of games.”

A pair of hits by Sadie Erickson and Lily Schneider and led to a RBI for Bren Fox and another run in the third and Mackenthun came through again with a one-out suicide squeeze to plate Frankie Mackenthun for a 4-0 lead.

“That was my first time but we’ve been working in practice on our squeeze bunts,” said Abby Mackenthun. “When we get the sign, we always have to get it down.”

The Raiders then added another run in the fifth on a RBI single by Jayden Fritz, which was more than enough for starting pitcher Auna Hallquist.

“You can always count on her and our defense is really great tonight,” said Abby Mackenthun.

Without recording a strikeout, Hallquist make quick work of the Sibley East hitters as they recorded three hits in the first six innings, before getting three hits in the seventh without scoring a run.

Looking to the week ahead, Mackenthun and her teammates knew what the games meant in terms of the MRC title.

“If we win all those games we’re going to probably win the conference,” said Mackenthun, adding her teammates stayed ready after a week of rainouts. “We really just got to prepare mentally and physically through the conditions and be ready to play.”

Belle Plaine doubleheader

On the road at Belle Plaine, Central won a pair of games over the MRC foe on Thursday, 9-8 and 11-4.

The first game was a true back-and-forth contest with Belle Plaine taking multiple leads throughout the contest off pitchers Sadie Erickson and Auna Hallquist, according to head coach Jon Lambrecht.

Central was able to respond though to an early 3-0 deficit with homeruns by Sadie Erickson and Bren Fox and hits by Jayden Fritz and Leah Crown to tie the game in the fourth inning.

The Tigers bounced back with three in the bottom half for a 6-3 lead, yet Central came back again with four runs in the top of the fifth for a 7-6 edge. Again, Belle Plaine scored two in the bottom half for a 8-7 edge, but Central responded with two in the sixth for the final runs.

“That was a rare game for us, that whole back-and-forth thing,” said Lambrecht, crediting Belle Plaine. “They are a good hitting team. I’m really happy that we kept fighting and kept fighting.”

The nightcap of the doubleheader was a bit easier for Central as they managed a 11-4 win, scoring early and often to take a 5-2 lead after three innings and, after two runs by Belle Plaine in the fourth, scored three runs in the bottom half with a homerun by Sadie Erickson.

“We were able to flex our muscle because of our depth a little bit,” said Lambrecht, adding both Hallquist and Erickson pitched. “It gives us some flexibility there.

The offenses for both teams certainly showed up again though.

“Both teams hit the ball and hit the ball well,” said Lambrecht. “I think our defense was the difference.”

Jordan

Central won a key MRC game at home on Friday, picking up a 1-0 victory to earn a split against Jordan for the season series.

Sadie Erickson threw the complete game one-hitter and also was responsible the game’s only run when she hit a triple and scored on a single by Lily Schneider in the third.

“It was a very well played game,” said Lambrecht. “Jordan is a very good team. That was a big win. We needed to at least split with them to keep our conference hopes alive. Now I’d like to think we’re in the driver’s seat for that.”

Litchfield

Central earned an easier victory on Monday at home over a section opponent in Litchfield, 11-4.

The Raiders scored five runs in the first inning and two more in the second, which opened the door for substitutions.

Auna Hallquist earned the win, scattering 12 hits and striking out two.

Abby Mackenthun led the game off with a homerun, Sadie Erickson hit a single, Lily Schneider reached on an error, Auna Hallquist hit a single, Leah Crown reached on an error, Frankie Mackenthun and Madi Johnson added singles as the Raiders batted around in the first.

“The game was good in terms of a measuring stick in terms of the other (section teams),” said Lambrecht.

Next Up

The Raiders (13-2, 7-1) next traveled to LeSueur-Henderson on Tuesday and will host Tri-City United Thursday and travel to Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday. They then travel to rival Mayer Lutheran for a doubleheader on May 16 to round out the regular season. The section 5AA tournament will likely begin with Central hosting a home game on May 26.

