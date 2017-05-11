Thank you to all the friends, relatives, organizations and people of our community for the generosity you have shown this past several months. We have nearly reached our financial goal to fund the moving of Pat McDonald’s sculpture, “DaVinci’s Wing” home to Watertown. It is scheduled to begin it’s return home on May 10th, 2017 from Lincoln Park in Chicago. After it is set in place, we will then continue the project of landscaping, benches, sidewalks and plaques. Your donations have been a part of this community project. Since we are still a couple thousand dollars short, there is still opportunity to help us to finish this project to make it Watertown’s park a showcase. A “family event” will be held in July. Just watch for the advertising. Thank you for all the support and well wishes we have experienced.

The McDonald Family