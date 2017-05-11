Townships – WACONIA TOWNSHIP DUST CONTROL

PAYMENT DEADLINE IS MAY 19TH 2017

The dust control will be applied in two applications, the first scheduled for late May/early June and the second scheduled for mid July. Weather permitted.

The first application, applied fate May/early June, will receive a heavier spray compared to the application applied in mid July.

1st Application: $51.60 per 100 linear feet (18 feet wide) 2nd Application: $34.40 per 100 linear feet (18 feet wide)

Send Checks to:

Waconia Township

12777 102nd Street

Cologne, MN 55322

No dust control will be applied before payment is received by May 19th 2017

Alt orders must be made in 100 increments

Residents are responsible for staking the area to be sprayed

The area to be sprayed must be clearly marked by May 19th

No guarantee is made for the lasting ability of the dust control product Routine maintenance, including grading, will continue Questions? Call 952-442-4284 or Sue Goede @ 952-657-2221

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

May 11, 18, 2017

