Townships – WACONIA TOWNSHIP DUST CONTROL

PAYMENT DEADLINE IS MAY 19TH 2017
The dust control will be applied in two applications, the first scheduled for late May/early June and the second scheduled for mid July. Weather permitted.
The first application, applied fate May/early June, will receive a heavier spray compared to the application applied in mid July.
1st Application: $51.60 per 100 linear feet (18 feet wide) 2nd Application: $34.40 per 100 linear feet (18 feet wide)
Send Checks to:
Waconia Township
12777 102nd Street
Cologne, MN 55322
No dust control will be applied before payment is received by May 19th 2017
Alt orders must be made in 100 increments
Residents are responsible for staking the area to be sprayed
The area to be sprayed must be clearly marked by May 19th
No guarantee is made for the lasting ability of the dust control product Routine maintenance, including grading, will continue Questions? Call 952-442-4284 or Sue Goede @ 952-657-2221
Published in the
Waconia Patriot
May 11, 18, 2017
685818