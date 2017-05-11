Wildcats earn No. 1 ranking

The No. 1 ranked Waconia baseball team moved to 12-0 with three wins against conference teams. The Wildcats defeated New Prague 13-3, Delano 9-0 and Holy Family Catholic 6-5.

Waconia 13 New Prague 3

The Wildcats made the most of their 11 hits by scoring 13 runs in a May 2 win over the Trojans.

Alex Logelin led the team with three hits, while Dillon Whittaker and Robbie Smith each had two. Justin Schultz, AJ Friedrich, Jack Stoddard and Ross Leivermann all had one.

The ‘Cats were especially proficient on offense in the fifth inning when they scored seven runs. Waconia loaded the bases on a walk to Jake Hendricks and singles from Whittaker and Stoddard. Leivermann drove in the first run on a single and Smith walked to bring in another. Walks to Logelin and Schultz scored the next two runs, before a double from Friedrich plated three runners.

After adding two more runs in the following inning, Waconia ended the game early by taking a 10 run lead.

Whittaker picked up the win on the mound in six innings, tallying only one earned run.

Waconia 9 Delano 0

The Waconia pitching staff picked up their fifth shut out of the season as Stoddard went seven innings, fanning seven batters while only allowing three hits.

Helping the effort on the mound was an offense that made the most of it’s nine hits, scoring nine runs to complete the season sweep of Delano.

Leivermann had two hits, while Logelin, Schultz, Whittaker, Stoddard, Smith, Jake Anderly and Nolan Vanderhoff all had one.

Waconia 6 Holy Family 5

The Wildcats narrowly escaped Victoria with an unblemished record, downing the Fire in a 6-5 contest.

Waconia earned an early lead when Whittaker scored Logelin and Schultz on a double in the first inning, but the Fire would take the lead with three runs in the fourth inning.

Friedrich and Stoddard picked up RBIs in the fifth inning, while Whittaker later scored to give Waconia a 5-3 lead.

After the Fire got one run back, Whittaker earned a bases loaded walk that proved to be the difference in the 6-5 win.

Friedrich and Logelin had a monster day at the plate, with Friedrich getting four hits and Logelin tallying three. Whittaker and Stoddard also had hits in the win.

Whittaker, Stoddard and Ethan Swanson shared time on the mound, with Swanson picking up the win.