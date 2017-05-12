Royals host home meet

The Watertown-Mayer boys golf team hosted a conference meet May 2 at Timber Creek, where they placed fifth.

Josh Lueschen led the team with a 42, followed by Chase Hoese (46), David Harding (48), Nate Burns (48), Sam Ragner (49) and Tom Theisen (52).

The Watertown-Mayer girls golf team competed in a conference meet May 2 at Southbrook, led by Courtney Lueschen’s 59. Tierney Nichols scored a 60, followed by Sarah Harding (63), Amanda Dressel (66), Gina Wasser (67) and Shelby Mueller (76).

At Shamrock May 5, the Watertown-Mayer boys delivered a strong showing with a third-place finish.

“The boys had their best meet of the year and David Harding and Nate Burns set their personal bests on nine holes,” coach Tyler Finkelson said. “Very encouraging results from all six players, the boys are moving in the right direction.”

Lueschen led the way with a 40, followed by Harding (41), Burns (41), Hoese (42), Ragner (45) and Theisen (48).

Both Watertown-Mayer squads were in competition May 4, where they competed at Pebble Creek in Becker.

“Both the boys and girls played pretty well, we just ran into a few high scores on some holes, however it was great for the kids to see the course where we will have our section meet at,” Finkelson said.

Josh Lueschen led the boys with a 78 and Courtney Lueschen led the girls with a 102.