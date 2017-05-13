Crusaders win three more conference games

The Mayer Lutheran softball team went 3-0 in conference games last week, sweeping a doubleheader with Le Sueur Henderson and winning 1-0 at Tri-City United.

The Crusaders started the week with a shutout of the Titans May 2. Tina Saulsbury fanned seven batters in the complete-game win, limiting TCU to three hits in seven innings.

The lone run came in the third inning when Taylor Gabbert delivered a double to center field, scoring Anna Karels.

Gabbert led the effort at the plate with two hits, while Mya Chmielewski, Mallory Kuntz and Kate Strehlke all had one.

The Crusaders then poured in eight runs in a winning effort in game one of a May 4 doubleheader.

Mayer Lutheran opened the scoring in the first inning on a double from Sophie Flucas, who plated Gabbert and Saulsbury on the shot to center field.

Flucas delivered again in the following inning with another double that scored two runs. Chmielewski also added to the lead, scoring a pair of runners earlier in the inning with a single.

With the Giants cutting into the lead, the Crusaders put some more distance between the two sides in the fifth inning. Kuntz and Riley Corrigan each drove in a run to put the Crusaders up 8-2, and Mayer Lutheran held on to win 8-3.

Flucas and Gabbert led the team with two hits each, while Chmielewski, Saulsbury, Strehlke and Symone Jopp all had one.

Saulsbury picked up the win in another complete-game effort, limiting the Giants to six hits in seven innings.

In game two, a big fourth inning propelled the Crusaders to a win in a game that saw both teams tally nine hits.

Trailing 4-3, the Crusaders batted four runs across with two outs to take a commanding lead. Chmielewski drove in the first run on a single, then Saulsbury put the Crusaders up in a big way, scoring three runs on a home run to center.

Saulsbury’s four RBIs helped her effort on the mound, as she picked up her 10th win of the season.

Jopp and Anna Baumann led the Crusaders in hits with two each, while Chmielewski, Saulsbury, Flucas, Strehlke and Karels all had one.