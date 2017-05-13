Royals complete sweep of Panthers

< >

The stands at Stacy Vanderlinde Field were packed Tuesday night, as a large crowd was in attendance to see the Watertown-Mayer softball team complete the season sweep of Glencoe-Silver Lake with an 8-6 win May 2.

“I think it was all pumped up,” Emilie Anderson said of the atmosphere. “I think it was really positive, it was good to see a lot of people.”

The Royals delivered in front of the cheering fans, picking up a win that was dotted with highlight plays.

“As a pitcher it was really nice,” Morgan Matson said of the great catches in the field. “I like having that defense behind me.”

Emilie Anderson had several hit-stealing catches and Madissen Burns came up with the catch of the night to turn two outs. Making the over the shoulder catch from Burns even more impressive, she was playing out of position.

“For Madissen, it was really good because she doesn’t usually play second base, she plays outfield,” Nikki McDonald said. “She caught that, got a double play. It was a very clutch play.”

The highlight reel catches flanked a complete-game winning effort from Matson, who picked up the win with eight strikeouts.

Heads-up base running helped the Royals tally eight runs on the night. The Royals picked up four of their seven steals in a six-run third inning, propelling them to a win.

“We practice it, but it’s kind of more of a heads-up, you have to be ready,” McDonald said. “If there’s a passed ball you have to be ready to go. If [coach Scott Isakson] gives you the sign you run.”

The Royals credit their base running skills to the team’s softball intelligence, as well as trust in the coaching staff.

“He puts a lot of trust in us too and that helps,” Anderson said of Isakson.

“And we trust him for base running,” added McDonald.

Madelyn Vargo led the Royals at the plate with three hits and three RBIs in three appearances. Karly Swanson picked up two hits, while Emma Duske, Janessa Berrios, Carly Graff, Anderson, McDonald and Burns all had one.

Watertown-Mayer 4 New London-Spicer 8

The Wildcats avenged an 8-3 loss from earlier in the season to defeat the Royals, despite Watertown-Mayer outhitting them in an 8-4 May 4 matchup.

The Royals tallied seven hits compared to five from NL-S, yet could not outscore their opponents. Anderson led the team with three hits, while Duske, Swanson, Berrios and Graff all had one. Graff had a team-high three RBIs and Berrios had one.

Watertown-Mayer 9 St. Cloud Tech 8

A big first inning helped the Royals get ahead early and hold on late as they defeated St. Cloud Tech May 6.

In the bottom of the first, Anderson and Duske singled, leading to an RBI from Berrios and two from McDonald. Following a Vargo single and a Matson walk, Vanessa Schreoder plated two more runs on a single to put the Royals up 5-1.

St. Cloud Tech managed to chip away at the lead as the game went on, but the defense of Watertown-Mayer held when it mattered.

Anderson, Duske, Burns and Schreoder all had two hits, while Swanson, McDonald, Vargo and Matson each had one.

Matson picked up the win on the mound, striking out six in six innings, while allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Watertown-Mayer 0 Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

The Royals faced a staunch defense in Sauk Rapids-Rice May 6, falling 6-0 to the Storm.

Duske, Anderson and Swanson picked up the three hits for Watertown-Mayer.

Watertown-Mayer 2 North Branch 13

The Royals ran in to a strong North Branch team May 6, as the Vikings won in five innings 13-2.

Anderson had a good performance at the plate for the Royals, tallying three hits in three appearances.