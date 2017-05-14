Crusader throwers sweep shot put and discus events

Rebecca Manteuffel and Taylor Dutcher outhrew the competition at the Delano/Rockford Invitational May 4, leading the Mayer Lutheran track and field team.

Manteuffel won both throwing events, recording a throw of 124 feet, 6 inches in the discus and a 36-4 in the shot put. Dutcher was second in the discus (95-9) and third in the shot put (30-11 1/2).

Also placing for the girls – Delanie Lundgren, fourth in the long jump (13-8 ¾); Lucy Koch, fourth in the triple jump (28-1 1/4); and Delaney Boehlke, fifth in the triple jump (27-8).

Cole Hagen and Jon Trost led the boys, with Trost winning the 400meter (53.91 seconds), while Hagen won the triple jump (41-7 ½), took second in the 100 (11.74) and was second in the long jump (19-10 ½).

Alex Stuedemann took second in the 110 hurdles (18.15) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.26).

In the triple jump, Joe Welk placed third (37 6 1/2) and Joey Switch was fourth (37-2 1/4).

Parker Esterberg finished third in the 1,600 (5:05.43), Josh Marlatt placed fifth in the pole vault (8-0) and the boys placed second in the 4×400 (3:39.81).

Manteuffel and Dutcher were in top form May 2 at Belle Plaine as well, with Manteuffel winning both throwing events and Dutcher taking second and third. Manteuffel recorded throws of 38-2 and 106-6, while Dutcher tallied distances of 33-4 and 87-9.

Jon Trost and Cole Hagen also picked up wins on Tuesday, with Trost winning the 400 with a time of 53.38 and Hagen taking first in the long jump by clearing 20-7 ½. Hagen also picked up a second-place finish in the 100 with a time of 11.74.

The Crusader boys also won the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:40.93.

Delanie Lundgren and Weston Stahlke each picked up two top finishes. Lundgren took fourth int eh 300 hurdles (57.86) and fifth in the long jump (14-2). Stahlke placed second in the 110 hurdles (18.18) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.49).

Other place winners for the Crusaders included Lucy Koch, fourth in the 1,600 (6:29.66); Josh Marlatt, fifth in the pole vault (8-0); Parker Esterberg, fifth in the pole vault (8-0); Carsen Ulrich, third in the long jump (19-0); Joe Welk, fourth in the triple jump (37-7); and Johnny Erdmann, fifth in the discus (103-5).