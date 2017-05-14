Watertown-Mayer track and field excels at St. John’s

The Watertown-Mayer track and field team had a strong outing May 4 at St. John’s, winning 10 events as the boys and girls both took second place.

McKenna McCleary won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.12 seconds, with Leanna May in sixth (14.23).

Tyarra English-Paulson won the 200 (26.76) and the 300 (45.68). Madyson Hoese took third in the 200 (27.52) and Trista Knebel was eighth (30.61), while Emily Carlson was fifth in the 300 (57.53).

Lauren Osborn won the 400 with a time of 1:03.71, with Colleen Costello also placing with a seventh-place finishing time of 1:13.19.

Maggie Larson led a strong showing in the jumping events, winning the triple jump by clearing 34 feet, 7 inches. Heun placed seventh in the event with a 27-10 ¾. Anarosa Oscarson took third in the high jump (4-8), while Olson and Heun finished fifth and sixth in the long jump (27-10 ¾ and 27-6 3/4).

Monika Czinano won the discus with a throw of 112-5 ½ and took fifth in the shot put (30-1 1/2). Isabella Oscarson placed seventh in the discus with a throw of 74-6.

The girls also won two relays, taking the top spot in the 4×200 (1:54.85) and the 4×400 (4:28.00). The girls placed second in the 4×800 (11:14.56).

Nicolas Bloss won the 800 with a time of 2:19.82, with Evan Teague and Chris Sagstetter just behind him in fourth (2:32.00) and fifth (2:35.00).

The Watertown-Mayer boys won three relays – the 4×200 (1:38.52), 4×400 (3:45.00) and 4×800 (9:20.14). They then took second in the 4×100 (48.15).

For the girls, Ellie Ernhart finished third in the 800 (2:41.00) and Tatyanna Buckner was eighth (3:04.00). Maris Heun placed fifth in the 1,600 (6:40.75) and Ashley Olson was third in the 3,200 (13:12.00).

Four Royals placed in the girls 100 meter hurdles, with English-Paulson leading the way in second (16.28), followed by Sydney Hules in fifth (17.59), May in seventh (19.20) and Carlson in eighth (19.21).

In the sprinting events for the boys, Ben Hess finished second in the 200 (25.28), with Benjamin Eriksson in fifth (25.79) and Kiron Crayton in eighth (26.55). Evan Singsank finished eighth in the 100 (12.85).

Lukas Gilbert placed third in the 400 (55.54), just ahead of teammate Eriksson in fourth (58.65).

Jack Heun placed third in the 1,600 (5:01.63) with Michael Dalheimer in fifth (5:15.02). Dalheimer then went on to take fifth in the 3,200 (11:21.00) with George Janikula in seventh (12:06.00).

In the 110 hurdles, McKail Hertzog was second (17.00), Nick Juncewski was third (18.90) and Seth Juncewski was fifth (20.15). Then in the 300 hurdles, Hertzog took second (44.45), Seth Junecewski was third (46.93) and Wesley Burns finished fifth (47.12).

In the high jump, Brevin Williams took second (5-6), Hertzog was fourth (5-2) and Nathan Tyo took eighth (4-10).

Corey Jobe placed third in the long jump (17-5), Braxton Williams was sixth (15-8 3/4) and Clayton was eighth (14-10 1/4). In the triple jump, Brevin Williams was second (37-5 1/2), Hess placed third (36-11), Braxton Williams took fourth (35-11) and Cooper Murnane finished seventh (32-11 1/2).

Judah Wall placed fifth in the discus (89-8 1/2), Curtis Sagstetter was sixth (85-7 1/2) and Austin Roerick took seventh (84-8). In the shot put, Roerick was sixth (36-5 1/2) and Zac Neaton was eighth (33-7).

WCC Triangular

The Watertown-Mayer girls won eight events in New Prague May 2 – English-Paulson in the 200 (26.67) and 100 hurdles (16.45); Ailsa Gilbert in the 300 hurdles (47.14) and the long jump (16-5 ¼); Lauren Osborn in the 400 (1:02.60); Ashley Olson in the 800 (2:43.08); Monika Czinano in the discus (98-5 ½); and a win in the 4×800 relay (11:01.02).

Also placing for the girls – McKenna McCleary taking fourth in the 200 (28.65), Osborn placing second in the triple jump (32-8) and Czinano finishing second in the shot put (31-3).

Lukas Gilbert and Jack Heun led the boys, with Gilbert winning the 400 (55.04) and Heun taking the 3,200 (11:12.68).

Also placing for the boys – Corey Jobe, fourth in the 100 (12.33); Wesley Burns, fourth in the 400 (57.51); Heun, third in the 1,600 (4:59.72); Michael Dalheimer, second in the 3,200 (11:12.86); McKail Hertzog, third in the 110 hurdles (16.38) and fourth in the long jump (17-8 ¾); Brevin Williams, third in the high jump (5-8) and second in the triple jump (37-9); Ben Hess (17-10 1/2)