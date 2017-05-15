Crusaders battle Giants

The Mayer Lutheran baseball team outhit Le Sueur Henderson in both games of a May 4 doubleheader, yet the Crusaders were unable to pick up a win in either matchup, falling 2-0 and 5-4.

In game one, Mayer Lutheran tallied seven hits but were held scoreless. Baden Noennig and Brock Hoese led the team with two hits a piece, while Alex Baumann, Brandon Jilek and Nic Voelker all had one.

Voelker picked up the loss despite a solid outing on the mound. The senior limited the Giants to three hits in six innings and one run.

In game two, The Crusaders broke through on the scoreboard but were doomed by a late rally from Le Sueur Henderson.

Back-to-back singles drove in a run in the first inning for the Crusaders, as Baumann hit a line drive in the lead-off spot and Nick Pallas hit an RBI single to left field.

Mayer Lutheran added two more runs in the fifth, with Pallas picking up another RBI and a bases-loaded walk putting the Crusaders up 3-0.

The Giants responded with five runs in the final two innings to take a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh. The Crusaders managed to get one run back on a two-out single from Jilek, but could not complete the comeback.

Baumann, Pallas, Noennig and Matt Binstock all had two hits in the loss, while Jilek and Branden Carlson each had one.

Baumman went six innings on the mound with only six hits and two runs given up.