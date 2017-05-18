Royals play in four one-run games

The Watertown-Mayer softball team had a busy and competitive week, playing in five games, four of which were decided by one run. After losing 10-3 to Annandale, the Royals fell in a close contest at Rockford 8-9 before winning two of their next three games.

Watertown-Mayer 9 Litchfield 8

A strong start proved to be just enough as the Royals held on to win 9-8.

Watertown-Mayer picked up a 7-0 lead early before a late rally from Litchfield put the game in jeopardy.

In the first inning, Emma Duske singled and Karly Swanson walked to put runners on, leading to RBIs from Janessa Berrios and Carly Graff. Madelyn Vargo then singled to put the Royals up 3-0.

Then in the third, Watertown-Mayer put more distance between the two teams with a four-run inning. Emilie Anderson singled and Swanson reached on a grounder before Berrios and Graff drove the two runners in. A sacrifice from Vargo then plated the next two runs, giving the Royals a commanding lead.

Litchfield rallied late, but a pair of doubles helped the Royals hold on to the lead. After a Duske single, a double from Swanson drove in a run in the sixth, and in the seventh, a double by Graff led to an RBI from Nikki McDonald.

Graff led the Royals with three hits, followed by Duske (2), Vargo (2), Anderson (1), Swanson (1), Berrios (1),

Vargo had a team-high four RBIs, while Berrios and Graff each had two, with Swanson picking up one.

Watertown-Mayer 2 Dassel-Cokato 3

The Royals lost the first game of the doubleheader thanks to a late rally from the Chargers, as Dassel-Cokato scored three runs in the final two innings to earn the 3-2 win.

Watertown-Mayer picked up their first two runs in the third inning on a homer from Swanson, who scored Anderson on the shot to left field.

Through five innings, Morgan Matson had only given up one hit, but the Chargers combined two hits with two errors to score three runs, only one earned for Matson.

Duske and Swanson led the team with two hits apiece, while McDonald, Madissen Burns and Vanessa Schreoder each had one.

Watertown-Mayer 7 Dassel-Cokato 6

A five-run first inning was not only a big bounceback from the loss earlier in the day, but it proved to give the Royals just enough of a head-start to hold on for the win.

After the late loss in the first game, the Royals found their offense early in game two. Duske and Anderson singled and walked to start the inning, leading to RBI singles from Swanson and Graff. Smart baserunning led to three steals and three more runs as the Royals took an early 5-2 lead.

In the fifth, a single from Anderson and a double from Swanson led to two more runs scoring, as Berrios and Vargo each picked up an RBI to put the Royals up 7-3, which proved to be enough as the tying run was stranded on second base after a strikeout by Matson ended the game.

Matson picked up the complete-game win with eight strikeouts and four earned runs.

Duske and Swanson led the team with two hits each, while Anderson, Graff and Schreoder all had one.