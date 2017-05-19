Royals win three in busy week

After downing Upsala May 8, the Watertown-Mayer baseball team completed a busy week of baseball with three wins. The Royals bested Upsala 10, Rockford 3-1 and Sibley East 10-0, with the lone loss coming at the hands of Litchfield in a 4-2 contest.

Watertown-Mayer 3 Rockford 1

In the second game in as many nights, Watertown-Mayer picked up another win by defeating the Rockets 3-1.

In seven innings on the mound, Drew Thibault limited Rockford to only two hits, while striking out four and recording a 0.00 ERA.

“Drew Thibault pitched a great game and was very efficient on the mound for all seven innings, needing only 87 pitches,” Stohs said.

Ben Theisen led the Royals at the plate with a monster night, picking up three hits and an RBI. Theisen drove in the first run of the game with a double, scoring Thibault who had just picked up his first of two steals on the night.

After Rockford tied the game at 1-1, Jadrien Keavy and Ed Iten managed to get on base with singles and made the most of their opportunities by scoring runs.

“With some good base running by Ed Iten and Jadrien Keavy, we got a couple more runs to seal the win,” Stohs said. “It is fun to watch the guys play with confidence and earn a couple wins.”

Watertown-Mayer 2 Litchfield 4

The Royals lost their only game of the week May 11, dropping a close game to Litchfield.

“A perfect night for a baseball game Thursday night, as the Royals took on Litchfield,” Stohs said. “However the final score did not end up the way we wanted it.”

The Royals took a 2-1 lead into the top of the sixth inning, but Litchfield came up with three runs and held on to win 4-2.

The Royals got a great start from Kevin Burns, who pitched a strong 5 2/3 innings.

“We just came up short at the plate, despite getting a lot of runners on base, we left seven guys in scoring position,” Stohs said. “If we can get a few of those runners, it would be a different ball game.”

Thibault led the way at the plate with three hits, and RBI and a run scored.

Watertown-Mayer 10 Sibley East 0

On Friday, the Royals ended the week the way they started, picking up a 10-0 win.

“In a our last game of the week, we put an entire game together, with great pitching, defense and at the plate,” Stohs said. “Jadrien Keavy and Ansen Dulas combined for six innings of great pitching. It is great to have a couple games like this to build confidence at the plate and get quality at bats with guys in scoring position.”

At the plate, nine different Royals got hits and six guys accumulated RBIs. Riley Alger led the team with three hits and Thibault had two. Theisen, Nic Nolan, Jack Zellman, Dan Heinsch, Trae Berhow and Ed Iten all had one. Theisen, Nolan and Heinsh all had two RBIs, while Thibault, Iten and Alger each had one.