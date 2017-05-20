Royals host track meet

< >

The Watertown-Mayer girls were dominant at their home meet May 11, winning eight events. Even more impressive for the girls track and field team was that they were often battling teammates for the top spots.

Ailsa Gilbert had three wins on the day, taking the top spot in the 100 meter hurdles (15.56 seconds), the triple jump (34 feet, 3 inches) and the long jump (15-6). The win in the 100 hurdles edged out Tyarra English-Pauslon, who took second (15.90), but English-Paulson reversed the speedy duo’s fortunes with a win in the 300 hurdles (46.09), slipping past Gilbert’s third-place finish of 48.68.

Gilbert’s win in the triple jump also led a strong showing for the Royals, as Lauren Osborn placed second (31-0), Kallie Unowsky finished fourth (28-11 ½) and Maris Heun was fifth (28-6 ½).

Osborn added to her stellar performance with a win in the 400 (1:03.72), with Unowsky in fifth (1:10.45) and Maggie Czinano in eighth (1:12.82).

Ashley Olson and Anarosa Oscarson also picked up wins, with Olson racing to a winning time of 12:50.44 in the 3,200 and Oscarson clearing a height of 4-8 to win the high jump. The girls also picked up a win in the 4×800 relay, racing to a time of 10:59.11.

The Royals had four more top-eight finishes in the sprinting events, as English-Pauslon took second in the 100 (13.03) while McKenna McCleary was fourth (13.53), and Unowsky finished sixth in the 200 (30.32) with Leanna May in eighth (30.89).

In the middle and long distances, Ellie Ernhart was fourth in the 1,600 (6:14.78) while Heun placed eighth (6:44.60), and Anna Trucke was seventh in the 800 (2:59.53).

Sydney Hules placed in both hurdle events, taking sixth in the 100 (18.11) and seventh in the 300 (55.31), while Emily Carlson finished eighth in the 300 (56.29).

Monika Czinano led the throwers with a second-place finish in the discus (102-4) and a fourth place finish in the shot put (32-0). Isabella Oscarson took seventh in the discus with a throw of 72-10.

For the boys, Brevin Williams had the top finish when he took second in the high jump by clearing 5-8. Williams also placed in the triple jump, taking seventh (37-0 ½).

Jack Heun and Michael Dalheimer had strong showings in the distance runs, with Heun taking third in the 1,600 (5:02.07) and Dalheimer finishing third in the 3,200 (11:12.37).

Gabe Dempsey finished fifth in the 800 (2:18.58), edging out Jonah Blakstad in seventh (2:19.00), while Lukas Gilbert was sixth in the 400 (55.48).

Wesley Burns led the Royals in the hurdles by taking fifth in the 300 (48.32), with Seth Juncewski in sixth (48.36) and Nick Juncewski in eighth (50.83). Nick Juncewski also placed seventh in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.96.

Blake Blackketter led the boys in the throwing events, taking third in the shot put (42-3) and fifth in the discus (108-6), while Wyatt Tesch placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 36-10.