Crusaders compete at true team

At the May 9 true team meet in Maple Lake, the Mayer Lutheran track and field team came away with three first-place finishes. Manteuffel won both the discus (116 feet, 0 inches) and the shot put (35-10), while Jon Trost won the 400 meter dash (52.81 seconds).

Cole Hagen also had a strong showing, placing in three events. Hagen was second in the long jump (19-8), fourth in the 100 (11.51) and fifth in the triple jump (40-11 ½).

Taylor Dutcher placed in both throwing events for the girls, taking fifth in the shot put (32-1 1/2) and sixth in the discus (94-8).

Alex Stuedeman placed in both hurdle events, taking seventh in the 300 (46.22) and eighth in the 110 (18.19).

Harry Green had a sixth-place finish for Mayer Lutheran in the 3,200 (10:25.28) and Joe Welk was eighth in the triple jump (37-9 1/2).

Watertown-Mayer Invitational

Cole Hagen, Jon Trost and Alex Stuedeman led a strong showing for the Mayer Lutheran boys at the Watertown-Mayer Invitational May 11, hauling in three second-place finishes and one first-place finish.

Hagen won the long jump by leaping a distance of 20 feet, 0 1/4 inches, then took second place in the triple jump, clearing 40-7. Trost placed second in the 400 meter dash, racing to a time of 53.67 seconds. Stuedemann finished second in the 300 hurdles (45.44), then took sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.33).

Johnny Erdmann, Joe Welk and Joey Switch each had a pair of top eight finishes for the Crusaders, as Erdmann took seventh in the 100 (12.46) and eighth in the discus (98-2); Welk was fifth in the long jump (18-0 3/4) and sixth in the triple jump (37-4); and Switch was fifth in the 400 (55.33) and eighth in the triple jump (36-9).

Parker Esterberg and Carsen Ulrich also had top finishes for Mayer Lutheran, with Esterberg taking fourth in the 1,600 (5:06.10) and Ulrich placing eighth in the high jump (5-0).

For the girls, Rebecca Manteuffel and Taylor Dutcher again led the throwers with strong performances. Manteuffel won both the discus (123-2) and the shot put (35-9), while Dutcher took third in both events (88-9 and 33-1 1/2).

Michaela Wilaby and Paige Stahlke also placed high, as Wilaby took third in the 800 (2:52.15) and Stahlke was third in the high jump (4-3). Wilaby also placed seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 6:33.08.

Delanie Lundgren led a strong Crusader showing in the long jump, taking third (13-8) while Delaney Boehlke was sixth (12-11 1/2) and Lizzie Lein was seventh (12-10 3/4). Lundgren also took sixth in the 200 (54.54) and Lein was seventh in the triple jump (26-3).

Lucy Koch had the other high finishes for Mayer Lutheran, taking fifth in the 1,600 (6:19.29) and eighth in the triple jump (26-2 1/

2).