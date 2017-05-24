Crusaders compete in conference games

The Mayer Lutheran baseball team got on the board early with a pair of runs in the first inning, but a late push by Belle Plaine ended the game early as the Tigers took the May 8 conference matchup by a score of 12-2.

With two runners on and two outs, the Crusaders scored twice to take an early lead. Alex Baumann singled and Brandon Jilek walked, before the two runners stole second and third. Baumann then stole home and Jilek scored on a single from Nic Voelker.

The Tigers came right back with a trio of runs to take the lead, then put the game away with an eight-run fourth inning.

On May 12, the Crusaders utilized a late rally to get within striking distance of Mounds Park Academy, but fell just shy of the comeback in a 6-4 loss.

After five runs in the fifth inning put the Panthers up 6-0, one swing of the bat from Jilek put Mayer Lutheran right back in the game. The Crusaders had loaded the bases on singles from Baumann and Kenson Boelke, then Matt Menth was hit by a pitch. Jilek then stepped up to the plate and delivered a shot to center field, scoring the three runners on a double.

Still trailing 6-3, the Crusaders looked to get the final runs needed to tie the game or pick up the win in the seventh. With two outs, Branden Carlson was hit by a pitch and scored on a double from Baumann, but 6-4 was as close as the Crusaders would get.