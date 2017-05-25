Crusaders nearly down No. 1 seed

< >

The Mayer Lutheran softball team nearly toppled the No. 1 seed Monday, but ultimately came out on the losing end in a 3-2 matchup with Maranatha Christian Academy.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but were held scoreless the rest of the game thanks to a stellar performance on the mound from Tina Saulsbury. Saulsbury went six innings with no earned runs and eight strikeouts.

The Crusaders chipped away at the lead thanks to the bat of Saulsbury and a few key hits from Mya Chmielewski and Sophie Flucas. In the third inning, Chmielewski hit a two-out single before going from first to home on a hit from Saulsbury. Then in the sixth, Saulsbury got on base and was then batted in by Flucas to put the game at 3-2. Though they managed to close the gap, the Crusaders couldn’t quite complete the comeback.

Mayer Lutheran 5 Jordan 4

Though the regular season had yet to close out as of Monday, the game between the Crusaders and the Jaguars certainly felt like a playoff game. The two sides dueled for 13 innings before Mayer Lutheran broke through with the win on a homer from Saulsbury.

“Both teams played very clean – both teams played very well defensively,” said coach Kris Gustin.

And when there are few errors, the Crusaders show their true potential, leading to the Monday win.

“We talk about it all year long, when we play clean, we are pretty tough to beat,” Gustin said.

The Crusaders got the scoring started in the first inning, when Saulsbury doubled and scored on a Flucas single. The Jaguars responded with a pair of runs, before a homer from Chmielewski tied the game at 2-2. And after Jordan took the lead once more, Flucas knocked a shot to deep center to score Saulsbury and herself on a homerun.

After that sixth inning score, neither team crossed the plate until Saulsbury homered in the 13th to win the game.

Saulsbury went all 13 innings on the mound, striking out 11 while picking up two earned runs. Saulsbury also had a team-high four hits and three runs, while Flucas had three hits, two walks and three RBIs.

Mayer Lutheran 2 Norwood Young America 5

The Crusaders then went on to face NYA in a doubleheader May 16, falling in a competitive first game 5-2.

“We played well in the first game,” Gustin said. “We hit the ball fairly well, we just hit it right at them, and they found the holes. Sometimes that’s how it goes.”

The Raiders held a 5-0 lead heading into the final inning, when Jopp put the Crusaders on the board with a big double, scoring Riley Corrigan and Kate Strehlke.

Mayer Lutheran 2 Norwood Young America 12

Feeling the effects of a compressed schedule in addition to the 13 inning game the day prior, the fatigue caught up to the Crusaders in game two of the doubleheader. The Raiders put 10 runs across the board in the first inning, leading to a 12-2 win.

The Crusaders managed to get a pair of runs back in the second inning, when Jopp scored Mallory Kuntz and Corrigan on a double.

Anna Asmus pitched four innings in relief, striking out five while allowing one run.

Mayer Lutheran 12 Heritage Christian Academy 2

After a round one forfeit had the Crusaders move on in the section tournament, Mayer Lutheran saw it’s first postseason action Saturday, when they took on Heritage Christian Academy. With heavy rain coming in, the Crusaders bats ended the game before the weather could, as a fifth inning single from Flucas scored Chmielewski and put the 10-run rule into effect.

Though the Eagles scored first, the Crusaders scored the most, erasing an early 1-0 deficit with six runs in the second and five in the third.

Mayer Lutheran tallied 15 hits, with Saulsbury, Chmielewski and Gabbert each picking up three. Flucas had two, while Kuntz, Corrigan, Strehlke and Anna Baumann each had one.

Saulsbury picked up the win in five innings, allowing one run and five hits.