Crusaders reach section final

The Mayer Lutheran softball team is heading to the Section 4A Tournament Championship Game after defeating the No. 1-seeded Maranatha Christian Academy Mustangs May 25. The win came after a huge momentum swing in the fifth inning, when the Crusaders turned what could have been a big letdown into the biggest win in program history.

After losing to the Mustangs two times this season, 7-2 in the regular season and 3-2 a few days prior to the Thursday game, the Crusaders had their chance to avenge the previous losses.

“I knew we were going to see them again,” junior pitcher Tina Saulsbury said. “I knew it and I just wanted to crush them so bad. I’m so glad that we pulled through and we finally beat them.”

Though they lost to Maranatha Christian Academy on Monday, the 3-2 loss was encouraging for Mayer Lutheran. A couple of uncharacteristic errors cost them three runs in the first, but the Crusaders buckled down and held the Mustangs scoreless for the rest of the game.

“We talked about it on Monday, and I don’t want to take anything away from Maranatha – they’re a great team and they play solid defensively, they do a great job – but they struggled to hit Monday,” coach Kris Gustin said. “When we left on Monday, we kind of felt like we hit the ball better than they did. You take away that first inning, we felt like we outplayed them for the majority of that game. So when Kimball beat them on Tuesday, we were kind of excited to come back here and avenge our loss. We were pretty confident coming in. We knew we could play with this team. We didn’t expect it to be a seven, eight run game – we knew it was going to be close, but we knew we could compete.”

And through four scoreless innings, it looked as if the Crusaders could pull off the upset. Saulsbury was sitting down batters left and right, while any ball that went into play was easily handled by the defense. But in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mustangs threatened to score and take the wind out of the Crusaders’ sails.

Leading off the inning, the Mustangs got two hits, putting runners on second and third with no outs. In a perilous position, the Crusaders showed how far they have come.

Just a few years ago, Mayer Lutheran barely could field a squad. And while their softball skills have been honed in the years since, their mental toughness was showcased on Thursday.

“When I took over 4 years ago, we struggled to get a team,” Gustin said. “I remember Mya [Chmielewski] came up as an eighth grader and started the first game she played in because we didn’t have any other girls. So it’s just really fun to see this team developing. What I was most impressed with today was our mental toughness – that’s hard . . . They didn’t get down when Maranatha got a couple of hits. They bore down and got some outs, which is great.”

After pitching nine consecutive scoreless innings against the Mustangs, Saulsbury was in danger of giving up a few runs, but she calmed herself and ended the inning with three straight outs.

“I freaked out a little bit,” she said. “I called time[out] and got my defense in and I was like, ‘We just got to settle down, they can’t score.’ And we just got the three outs that we needed.”

Saulsbury struck out the next two batters, then forced a ground ball that was easily handled by Riley Corrigan at shortstop to deflate the Mustangs’ dugout.

“Tina really delivered on that,” senior third baseman Sophie Flucas said. “We were really counting on her to not throw big, fat pitches to them.”

And to swing the momentum even further in Mayer Lutheran’s favor, the top of the order was up next to start the sixth inning.

Taylor Gabbert led off the inning with a nine-pitch battle that earned her a walk. She then moved to second on a passed ball, which set up the first score of the game. Chmielewski hit a hard ground ball that forced an errant throw, which resulted in Gabbert reaching third, then home as the ball went out of play. Flucas then scored the next run with a big hit to the outfield.

“I knew she was going to do it – she’s always been a great hitter,” Saulsbury said. “I knew she was just going to pull through, and crank one.”

Despite picking up a second out, the Crusaders would not slow down, as Corrigan ran out a ground ball and Kate Strehlke walked to load the bases with Rylee Noerenberg on third. Symone Jopp then delivered with a clutch hit, finding what little space there was between the second baseman, the right fielder and foul territory, sending two more runs across the board to put the score at 4-0.

The four runs proved to be more than enough, as the Mustangs could not break through the stout defense. With Maranatha down to it’s final out, a short pop fly to left field was an easy catch for Strehlke, ending the game and sending the Crusaders on to the section final.

“As soon as that girl hit that ball, and we saw that pop fly – Kate has been rock solid all season long for us – and I walked out of the dugout and said, ‘It’s ours.’”

The win sends Mayer Lutheran on to face No. 2 Kimball Area at Northwestern May 31.

“I think we are all just on a high right now,” Flucas said. “We’ve never gone this far.”

“I’m on top of the world right now,” Saulsbury added. “It feels so good.”

Saulsbury finished the game with nine strikeouts, allowing two hits and no runs. In 13 innings against the No. 1 seed, the junior picked up no earned runs, pitching 12 shutout innings.

“[She is] seriously amazing,” Flucas said. “I would not want a different pitcher on this team right now.”

Gabbert and Flucas led the Crusaders with two hits each, while Strehlke had one.