Royals win three in busy week

The Watertown-Mayer baseball team got some clutch at-bats late in the game at Mound Westonka May 16, earning an 8-6 win with a pair of runs in the sixth inning.

In a 8-6 victory over a good Mound-Westonka team, it was a great lesson is understanding the idea of playing every pitch of a game and games are not complete until the final out,” coach Justin Stohs said. After getting a few timely hits in the second inning and scoring five runs, Mound made a come back and tied the game in the third, before the Royals would ultimately decide the game in the sixth.

With two outs, Kevin Burns walked to get aboard and Chase Neumann joined him with a single. In the next at-bat, Dan Heinsch drove both runners in on a single to give Watertown-Mayer the 8-6 lead and the win.

In addition to drawing the walk to start the late rally, Burns had a good performance on the mound, picking up the win while limiting the White Hawks to two hits in four innings.

“Kevin Burns came into the game and pitched a great four innings and got the win,” Stohs said. “Behind Burns the defense played great and got us out of a couple scary situations. Mound tried making a come back in the last two innings but the defense and pitching came through.”

The Royals finished the game with 12 hits, led by three from Jack Zellman and two each from Neumann and Nic Nolan.

The win kept the Royals’ hot streak alive, as they came off of three wins last week.

“The guys are playing with a lot of confidence and it is a lot of fun to watch,” Stohs said. “We have won four of the last five games and different guys have been key contributors in each game.”

Watertown-Mayer 2 Annandale 1

The Royals got a standout performance on the mound in game one against the Cardinals as Jadrien Keavy picked up a complete-game win May 18 with no earned runs.

“In game one we came away with a big 2-1 victory. Jadrien Keavy pitched a stellar game, pitching all seven innings giving up only five hits and walking no one,” Stohs said. “The defense came up with some great plays that sealed the victory.”

After Annandale scored a run in the first, the Royals put two across the board in the second to take a lead they would not relinquish. Trae Berhow walked and stole second before being scored by a single from Nolan Anderson. Thibault then hit a two-out double to score Nolan to put Watertown-Mayer up 2-1.

“Both teams played well but we were able to get a couple runs early off the bats of Drew Thibault and Nolan Anderson, and it was enough for the win,” Stohs said.

Thibault and Keavy led the Royals with two hits apiece.

Watertown-Mayer 2 Annandale 13

After holding the Cardinals scoreless through four innings, the dam burst in the fifth as Annandale poured in 13 runs in the final three innings.

“In game two, things were going well until the fifth inning,” Stohs said. “Chase Neumann was pitching a great game, but we had to stretch him a little due to pitch count concerns. Annandale took advantage quickly and put a couple crooked numbers on the board. Their bats came alive and we were unable to stop them.”

Watertown-Mayer 3 Southwest Christian 0

With a shutout win over Southwest Christian Friday night, the Royals moved to a record of 6-2 over the last two weeks.

“For the second straight week, the Royals baseball team finished the week 3-1 with a 3-0 win over a good Southwest Christian ball club,” Stohs said. “Things have come together the last couple weeks, we have continued to pitch well and play good defense, but we have been a couple timely hits that have produced runs. Tonight, we were led by Ben Theisen who came up with a couple doubles and Jadrien Keavy got a couple RBIs. Our confidence has been high and it is fun to watch them come up and have success.”

Thibault picked up the win in five innings and Kevin Burns pitched in relief for the combined shutout effort.