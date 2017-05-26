Crusaders compete at conference meet

The Mayer Lutheran track and field team traveled to Le Sueur Henderson May 18, with Rebecca Manteuffel and Cole Hagen returning with first-place finishes at the conference meet.

Manteuffel won both the shot put (134 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (38-6), while Hagen won the long jump (20-6). Hagen also placed third in the 100 meter (11.34) and sixth in the triple jump (39-2).

In addition to Manteuffel’s wins in the throwing events, Taylor Dutcher placed fourth in the discus (98-5) and fifth in the shot put (33-6).

For the girls, Delanie Lundgren placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.00) and fifth in the long jump (14-3 ½), while Lucy Koch was sixth in the 1,600 (6:24.47).

Alex Stuedemann and Parker Esterberg each placed twice for the boys. Stuedemann was fifth in both the 110 hurdles (17.37) and the 300 hurdles (45.39), while Esterberg was sixth in the pole vault (10-0) and eighth in the 1,600 (4:59.06).

In the 400, Jon Trost finished fourth (53.77) and Joey Switch was eighth (55.57). Joe Welk took eighth in the long jump (18-3), and the team of Johnny Erdmann, Esterberg, Switch and Trost took third in the 4×400 relay (3:41.09).