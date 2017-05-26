Royals golfers finish conference season

On May 16, the Royals boys golf team traveled to Litchfield for a conference meet.

“Josh Lueschen and Chase Hoese led the team with an 83, and 86 respectively,” coach Tyler Finkelson said. “The rest of the boys all played pretty well but we had a few big numbers that ended up hurting our scores.”

David Harding, Tom Theisen and Sam Ragner all scored 101, while Nate Burns tallied a 104.

The girls then closed out the season with a Litchfield meet May 18, where Courtney Lueschen and Tierney Nichols both got honorable mention All-Conference for the year. Nichols was a meet medalist on one of the 9’s for the first time in her career and shot a career-low on nine holes with an impressive score of 42.

“I’m proud of how the girls competed and handled themselves all year long,” Finkelson said.

On the front nine, Nichols’ 42 led the way, and she was followed by Lueschen (59), Martha Merten (63), Sarah Harding (65), Gina Wasser (67) and Shelby Mueller (73).

On the back nine, Lueschen led the way with a 49, followed by Nichols (54), Wasser (58), Harding (62), Merten (71) and Mueller (76).

In the final WCC meet of the year, the boys traveled to Glencoe May 18, where Josh Lueschen led the way with a 42, followed by Chase Hoese (46), David Harding (49), Tom Theisen (49), Sam Ragner (50) and Nate Burns (62).

Lueschen earned All-Conference honors, while Chase Hoese missed honorable mention by two spots.

“We will miss our three seniors Josh, Chase, and David Harding,” Finkelson said. “They are outstanding kids and have been good leaders in the program. We have a lot of practice time between now and sections and I expect all of our kids to improve a lot between now and then. All of the boys in our program carried themselves well and represented Watertown-Mayer in a positive way.”