Crusaders compete in section playoff

Unfortunately for the Watertown-Mayer softball team, their season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday, despite stellar performances from Emma Duske and Morgan Matson. Duske led the team with three hits, and RBI and a run, while Matson went all seven innings on the mound with one earned run and nine strikeouts.

After the Panthers ran out to a 2-1 lead midway through the third, the Royals came back with a run in the bottom half of the inning. After a Duske single, Karly Swanson drove the senior in on a grounder.

Glencoe-Silver Lake added another run to put the Royals down 3-1 going into the final inning, when Watertown-Mayer made a comeback attempt. Nikki McDonald walked in the lead off spot, but the Royals looked to be in trouble with two outs. Duske stepped up to the plate and drove in the run to get the Royals within one run, but Watertown-Mayer couldn’t get any closer as they fell in the section tournament opener.

Watertown-Mayer 0 Annandale 3

On Thursday, the Royals fell in a close matchup with the Cardinals, losing the 3-1 matchup that saw only five hits.

Duske picked up both of the Royals hits, while Matson struck out six in four innings on the mound. Swanson pitched in relief, striking out three in two innings.